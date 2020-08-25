Observatory project to make NI a ‘world-class destination’ for stargazers

Observatory project to make NI a ‘world-class destination’ for stargazers
Edwin Poots with Kirsty Gordon, manager of OM Dark Sky Park (DAERA/PA)
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 12:25 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

A project at a Co Tyrone observatory is set to make Northern Ireland a “world-class destination” for stargazers.

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots made the comment after visiting the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory deep in the Davagh Forest.

The location enjoys some of the darkest skies in Ireland thanks to the tree cover, which makes stars and planets more visible.

A new project at the observatory, jointly funded by between the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Mid Ulster Council, aims to seek out constellations and planets in super high quality and using the latest technology.

“This project will appeal to the curious mind and those who want to explore what lies beyond the stars and what the eye can see,” Mr Poots said.

“The centrepiece of the observatory is a star-gazing telescope which, during special events, will provide the opportunity to view the night sky without light pollution.

“When opened the centre will increase visitor numbers to the Sperrins and bring an economic boost for the area. I am very happy that my department was able to fund such an exciting initiative.”

The OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory is part of a three-phase development at the site and the council has received further funding of £880,837 from the Rural Tourism Scheme towards the Davagh Outdoor experience and walking trails.

More in this section

CUH Labs 18.JPG Staff test positive at Kilkenny Hospital where two workers died of Covid-19 in April
FILE PHOTO European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to respond today to Phil Hogan's report on the Oireach Golfgate: Phil Hogan ordered to produce report of movements by this afternoon
FILE PHOTO European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to respond today to Phil Hogan's report on the Oireach Golfgate: Phil Hogan asked to produce full report on golf event
starsplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices