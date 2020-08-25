Observatory project to make NI a ‘world-class destination’ for stargazers

A project at a Co Tyrone observatory is set to make Northern Ireland a “world-class destination” for stargazers.

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots made the comment after visiting the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory deep in the Davagh Forest.

The location enjoys some of the darkest skies in Ireland thanks to the tree cover, which makes stars and planets more visible.

A new project at the observatory, jointly funded by between the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Mid Ulster Council, aims to seek out constellations and planets in super high quality and using the latest technology.

Rural Affairs Minister @edwinpootsmla recently visited OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory – a jointly funded project between the Department and @MidUlster_DC More info: https://t.co/FihCSo0bNP pic.twitter.com/BBIFWupFap — DAERA (@daera_ni) August 25, 2020

“This project will appeal to the curious mind and those who want to explore what lies beyond the stars and what the eye can see,” Mr Poots said.

“The centrepiece of the observatory is a star-gazing telescope which, during special events, will provide the opportunity to view the night sky without light pollution.

“When opened the centre will increase visitor numbers to the Sperrins and bring an economic boost for the area. I am very happy that my department was able to fund such an exciting initiative.”

The OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory is part of a three-phase development at the site and the council has received further funding of £880,837 from the Rural Tourism Scheme towards the Davagh Outdoor experience and walking trails.