Golfgate: Phil Hogan ordered to produce report of movements by this afternoon

The Trade Commissioner has been ordered to further account for his movements after attending an oireachtas golf dinner that breached public health guidelines. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 11:43 AM
Press Association

The European Union’s trade commissioner Phil Hogan has been ordered to give further details about the circumstances surrounding his attendance at a controversial golf event in Ireland.

The Irish politician has been told to produce a report and timeline of his movements within hours for European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen as he battles to save his job.

Pressure has been building on Mr Hogan to step down from his European Commission role after attending the function last week with more than 80 people present, despite large social gatherings being discouraged in Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Hogan has already provided an initial report of his actions but was asked to give further details.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters Ms von der Leyen expects a “detailed report” from Mr Hogan today by 2pm Brussels time.

“The president also encourages Commissioner Hogan to publish the timeline of his moves in Ireland during the period that he stayed there to ensure full transparency,” the spokeswoman said.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said it was “premature to discuss” any sanctions that Phil Hogan might face.

She said she was “confident” that the EU trade commissioner would “make himself available” to discuss his actions over attending a golf dinner in public.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen “wishes to understand not just the moves, but the circumstances in which those took place” because it was difficult for Brussels to know the rules in each county of Ireland.

“What is important for the president is that the matter is clarified in the public domain with the right level of details and that transparency is ensured about this matter,” Ms Spinant said.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

