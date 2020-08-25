Parents should avoid rumours about Covid-19 during schools return, says Cork GP

The president of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), Dr Mary Favier has said that parents need to seek out reliable information and avoid rumours and guess work when their children return to school.

Sniffles and runny noses are common place during the winter and are not a cause for concern Dr Favier told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

However, if children have a cough or a temperature they should be kept at home and if their symptoms persist for 48 hours their GP should be consulted.

Children returning to school was one of the most important things that could be achieved in public health, she added.

Avoid anxiety

Parents need to show great vigilance and avoid anxiety. How parents avoid anxiety is through information, she said and there are many resources available such as the back to school section on www.gov.ie.

Dr Favier said that some children have a “snotty” nose all winter and they can go to school. But if they were unwell, had a cough, were off their food, or had a high temperature then they should stay at home for at least 48 hours until their symptoms were gone.

Parents should also talk openly and explain the situation to their children especially to those starting school to give them some sense of what it was going to be like.

Dr Favier said that teenagers will be able to self manage, they will wear masks and observe social distancing measures.

With younger children parents should remind them about hand washing through role play and singing.

Parents should also encourage their children to talk about their school experience.