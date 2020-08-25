Storm Francis brings severe flooding and power outages as warnings remain in place

Severe flooding has been reported in parts of the country after Storm Francis hit overnight with hundreds of homes and businesses without power.

Parts of Cork including Bantry and Bandon have been badly affected by the second storm in as many weeks.

A status orange rain warning's in place across Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with up to 60 millimetres of rain's possible by 5pm this evening.

A similar status yellow alert in place for the rest of the country - while a status yellow wind warning's in effect for the south and east.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said conditions will be bad throughout the day.

Mr O'Reilly said: "The heaviest of the rain overnight has moved north now. But unfortunately, as Storm Francis pulled through

"Winds will increase through this morning and into the afternoon in the southern half of the country with some very strong and damaging gusts.

"Wind speeds up to 110 km/hr are possible especially on coastal areas and along high ground."

Motorists in Ireland are being asked to take extra care on the roads this morning with Storm Francis still hitting Ireland.

The Road Safety Authority's Brian Farrell said anyone setting out early this morning must be on their guard.

Mr Farrell said: "You really do have to have your wits about you, you need to expect the unexpected."