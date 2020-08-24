HSE funding set to address ageing hospital equipment 

The lack of up-to-date technology has been an issue in Irish hospitals for years, according to Justin Carty, chairman of the Irish Medical and Surgical Trade Association (IMSTA).

Figures obtained by the Irish Examiner show that large amounts of imaging equipment in hospitals across the country cannot access spare parts as the model is out of production, some of which had an end-of-life date in 2013 but are still in use.

Two MRI machines currently in use were installed in 2001.

Of the 58 CT scanners across the country, there are only 25 where the hospital knows the end-of-life date for the machine, despite still being in use. There are over 650 ultrasound scanners in use across the HSE, 34 of which are so out of date that there is "no guarantee of spare parts" should the machine break down.

"One piece of equipment will be used hundreds of times in a month," said Mr Carty. "CT imaging might not be as clear on an old machine, and doctors may not be able to read them as accurately, or have to redo the process and further add to the wait.

"There has been a significant increase in claims of negligence from patients in recent years that is adding to expense for the HSE. This is a public safety issue."

In a lengthy response, the HSE said it "is aware of the high-risk equipment that requires to be replaced, and as a consequence has increased the National Equipment Replacement Programme (NERP) budget to €65m in 2020 to replace the identified unreliable and at-risk medical equipment.

"The HSE intends to continue to provide a steady-state investment of €65m to the NERP into the future to address the backlog of ageing medical equipment that currently resides in our frontline health services. An investment in the NERP during the period 2012 to 2020 has been €329m."

When asked why someone would not know the out-of-service or end-of-life date of a machine, the HSE said: "The manufacturer of the medical equipment is the sole provider of the out-of-service and end-of-life dates. If the manufacturer does not provide these dates, then the equipment is fully supported. The HSE radiology database contains the ‘out of service’ and the ‘end-of-life date' for radiology equipment."

In relation to the CT scanners, the HSE said: "There are 35 MRI machines in use, only eight have a set out-of-service date. Five of the eight are out of date at the end of 2020. The manufacturer of the medical equipment is the sole provider of the out-of-service date. If the manufacturer does not provide these dates, then the equipment is fully supported.

"Based on current risk and unreliability data, 4 x MRIs will be replaced in 2020. The reliability of all the remaining MRIs will be monitored throughout 2020 and 2021."