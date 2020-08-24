Supreme Court asks former Chief Justice to 'consider certain questions' about Golfgate judge

Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe was one of the 82 guests present at the Oireachtas golf event in Clifden which ran in breach of public health guidelines. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Monday, August 24, 2020 - 19:06 PM
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Mr Woulfe, the former Attorney General, was among over 80 people who attended the event, in breach of public health guidelines.

Calls have been made for intervention from the government, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin has made it clear that the matter can only be handled by the judiciary.

A statement issued this evening said that Ms Denham will look at whether Mr Woulfe should have attended and has been asked to consider if Mr Woulfe has breached any codes or guidelines.

"The Supreme Court has requested former Chief Justice, Ms Justice Susan Denham, to consider certain questions arising out of the attendance of Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe at an event in the west of Ireland last week and to report her conclusions and recommendations to the Chief Justice. 

Ms Justice Denham has agreed to that request and will commence her work immediately.

"Ms Justice Denham has been asked to consider whether Mr Justice Woulfe should have accepted the invitation to dinner. In addition, whether he should, in all the circumstances, have left the hotel in the light of the situation prevailing. Furthermore, whether he should have attended the golf event without attending the dinner. In the context of those questions Ms Justice Denham has also been asked to consider whether there are any relevant codes of practice or guidelines and to make any recommendations in that regard which she considers appropriate.

"This non-statutory approach has been necessitated because of the fact that relevant sections of the Judicial Council Act, 2019 have not yet been commenced."

Mr Martin earlier said that he would be uncomfortable intervening.

"It's in my view under our Constitution, we have a separation of powers, and we don't impose our will on the judiciary."

