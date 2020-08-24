Golfgate: Sean O'Rourke will not return to airwaves, RTÉ confirms

RTÉ has decided to axe its future plans with broadcaster Sean O’Rourke following his attendance at the Oireachtas golf event in Clifden last week by mutual agreement.

Mr O’Rourke has said he must “account for myself” as a result of the event which ran in breach of public health guidelines.

He was one of the 82 guests present at the event and had participated in the two-day event ran by the society.

The event came to light following a report in the Irish Examiner and the fallout from the event has seen Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary resign and Ireland’s EU Commissioner Phil Hogan called upon to resign by Cabinet ministers.

The recently retired broadcaster was due to commence a new project with the station and in recent days it was reported he was lined up to take over the Saturday afternoon show currently hosted by Cormac Ó hEadhra.

However, Mr O’Rourke who stepped down from the Today programme in May has been the subject of widespread criticism after his name emerged as having been among the attendees at the event.

RTÉ sources have made known the deep displeasure of senior management that Mr O’Rourke, famed for his tough interviewing style, would have allowed himself be present at the event.

In a statement, RTÉ said: “After a meeting earlier today between RTÉ and Sean O’Rourke, it was mutually decided that Sean would not proceed with plans for future projects with RTÉ. RTÉ would like to thank Sean for his enormous contribution to broadcasting and wish him well with his future plans.”

For his part, Mr O'Rourke said:

I spent many years with RTÉ presenting programmes on which public figures were called to account for their actions. Now I must call myself to account. The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves.

Mr O’Rourke had posted an apology on Twitter on Friday saying he had no defence for his actions.

“To those of you wondering what if I was still asking the questions rather than facing them I just want to say: You’re right,’ O’Rourke posted on Twitter. I should not have been at the dinner in Clifden on Wednesday. I don’t have a defense,” he said.

“I was invited to play fold and I really didn’t consider it beyond that other than to assume whatever was happening would be acceptable from a public health point of view,’ he added. I very much regret that lack of thought and interrogation on my part, and I apologise unreservedly for it.”