Almost 800 granted leave to remain are still in Direct Provision centres

Nearly 800 people who have been granted leave to stay in Ireland are still in Direct Provision centres, a situation which is "effectively making them homeless".

Sinn Féin TD Eoin O Broin had asked Justice Minister Helen McEntee for the latest figures of people who had been granted leave to remain but had not yet left.

Ms McEntee said that 791 people - 259 of those children - remained in centres as of the end of June, a situation Mr O Broin said is unsustainable. Ms McEntee said that there are staff within her department who work to find accommodation for those who are granted leave to remain

"My Department has a specific team who work in collaboration with Depaul Ireland, the Jesuit Refugee Service, the Peter McVerry Trust, officials in the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, and the City and County Managers Association to collectively support residents with status or permission to remain to access housing options.

"Since the beginning of the year, a total of 562 people with status or permission to remain have transitioned out of accommodation centres. Approximately 403 of these people moved with the assistance of the services and supports outlined above.

A total of 837 persons with status moved into the community during 2019. The figures change on a daily basis, as more people secure permission to be in Ireland and as people leave the centres. This variation has been particularly marked in the context of the current pandemic.

Mr O Broin said the figures show that Direct Provision is being used as emergency accommodation and called for them to be included in homeless figures.

"The service which helps people find accommodation is a good service, but what we're seeing is that the numbers aren't declining - they're actually increasing, so more needs to be done.

"You now have a situation where the number of people is rising in so-called emergency or temporary Direct Provision and that shows that those who have leave to remain should be able to move into the community."

Concern has been raised throughout the pandemic over the number of cases of the virus in Direct Provision centres, with one outbreak in Kildare recently contributing to the renewal of restrictions in that county.