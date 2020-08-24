More statements but still little clarity over Commissioner Phil Hogan and his trip to Clifden

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has issued nine statements and nine tweets since his attendance at last week's Oireachtas Golf Society dinner was revealed.

In that time, his tone has shifted from dismissive to more contrite.

The first utterance came on from a spokesperson, late on Thursday after the Irish Examiner revealed that over 80 people had attended the event. There was no answer to the question of whether he regretted his attendance.

"I can confirm that the Commissioner did attend the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last night and he complied fully with all quarantine/restricted movement requirements on his return to Ireland."

That was followed on Friday morning by a pair of tweets in which Mr Hogan said that he had followed the guidance of the Station House Hotel in Clifden and of the organisers of the event.

2) Prior to the event, I had complied fully with the government’s quarantine requirements, having been in Ireland since late July. — Phil Hogan (@PhilHoganEU) August 21, 2020

As the public reaction deepened, questions about Mr Hogan's movements swirled. He was asked by this paper if he had been staying at an address in Kildare before his journey to Galway. The response was that he did not breach the restrictions in Kildare.

Seeking clarity, the spokesperson was asked for a timeline of Mr Hogan's moves. A statement said there was "no question" of him having breached the localised lockdown in Kildare.

"I can confirm that the Commissioner went to Co Kildare on his return to Ireland at the end of July. He left Co Kildare for a medical appointment on August 5 (before the lockdown was introduced at midnight on August 7). Immediately on the conclusion of that medical appointment, he went to Co Kilkenny for a period of convalescence and went from there to Co Galway for the golf event."

Late on Friday, a clarified statement was issued, with Mr Hogan apologising for his attendance at the event, around 10 hours after his initial tweet.

"The Commissioner has apologised for his attendance at the dinner and reiterated that he would not have attended had he thought that the event was not in full compliance with government guidelines.”

On Saturday morning, Mr Hogan returned to Brussels aboard a Ryanair flight which sources say was booked the previous afternoon.

That evening, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste issued a joint statement, saying they had each spoken to Mr Hogan and asked him to "consider his position", saying that the timing of his apology was an issue.

On Sunday at midday, a new statement was issued, in which Mr Hogan apologised "fully and unreservedly" but sent a message that Mr Hogan's position lay only in the hands of European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyden.

1) I wish to apologise fully and unreservedly for attending the Oireachtas golf society dinner on Wednesday night last. — Phil Hogan (@PhilHoganEU) August 23, 2020

The full text of the statement was tweeted and clarification given in a later statement that Mr Hogan would not be resigning and would be willing to provide a detailed timeline of his movements.

It was then confirmed that Mr Hogan had stopped in Kildare to collect "personal belongings and essential work documents".

The latest statement would come on Sunday evening as it was confirmed that the Commissioner had been stopped by gardaí on August 17 while travelling to Galway.