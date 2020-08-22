'Nobody is too big to fall' - Labour calls Phil Hogan's position 'untenable' after #Golfgate

The Labour Leader Alan Kelly has said the EU Commissioner Phil Hogan's position is untenable.

Mr Kelly says he knew the rules when he attended the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway.

Phil Hogan's apologised for attending the event in Clifden on Wednesday, which breached Covid-19 guidelines.

Deputy Kelly says the Taoiseach knew Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary had to resign and he must put pressure on Phil Hogan to go too:

He said: "If Micheal Martin feels that Dara Calleary's position was untenable, which it was, well then Phil Hogan's is equally untenable.

"Nobody is too big to fall and we do have to say it out straight that the commissioner now will have to be moved, will have to be changed.

"If the commission don't do it, well then the Taoiseach of Ireland will have to come out and say quite publically 'we do not have confidence in him'."

A leading farming organisation is calling on the Taoiseach to immediately appoint a new Agriculture Minister.

Micheál Martin said he will hold the role himself for the next three weeks until Dara Calleary's successor is appointed.

However, ICSA national president Edmond Phelan said that is not good enough.

Mr Phelan said: "The Taoiseach has way too much to be doing to be taking on another ministry, it really is nonsensical.

"We really need at this point somebody and we need them immediately, they can't come in around the end of September and try and read into a ministry.

"There are only 18 weeks left before Britain, our main market, leaves the EU."