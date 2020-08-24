Storm Francis: 'Intense rainfall' expected as status orange warning issued for 12 counties

Met Éireann has said that Storm Francis will likely lead to some destruction and possible structural damage as it sweeps across Ireland.

The storm is due to make landfall here on Monday night and a number of warnings have been issued.

Gusts of up to 110km/h are expected in some parts as well as rainfall accumulations of up to 60mm.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rainfall warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The warning comes into effect at 9pm this evening and is in place until 5pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann warned: “Intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times Monday night and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 40 to 60mm (higher values in mountainous areas).

Status Orange Rainfall warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford-

Valid: 21:00 Monday 24/08/2020 to 17:00 Tuesday 25/08/2020

Status Yellow Rainfall and Wind warnings have also been issued https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/4fXLMVZjzB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 24, 2020

“The most intense rainfall is expected to ease off in southern counties during Tuesday morning. Some flash flooding likely.

“This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.”

A status yellow rainfall has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

That warning comes into effect at 9pm this evening and will be in place for 24 hours.

Met Éireann said that there will be rainfall accumulations “of 30 to 50mm with surface flooding.

“This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.”

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for all of Munster, Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow The warning is in place from 6am tomorrow until 7pm.

Met Éireann said: “Very windy or stormy conditions are expected on Tuesday as Storm Francis crosses Ireland.

“Southwest winds veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, will bring widespread severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h (and possibly higher in exposed areas).

“Some disruption is likely and possibly structural damage.”

A man gets hit by a wave crashing on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co Cork last week. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Met Éireann's Elizabeth Coleman said: “The UK Met Office has just named Storm Francis which is going to track across the county later this evening, overnight tonight and through the day tomorrow morning."

She said the “most intense of the rain is expected along southern coastal counties and then also for Connacht and Ulster”.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the worst of the conditions will be tomorrow afternoon.

“The problem really is it’s going to be during daylight hours and peaking around lunchtime in some areas tomorrow,” he said.

“So that’s going to have some very strong winds with what we saw from Storm Ellen, fallen trees are possible.

“It’s not quite to the level we saw from Storm Ellen but it is at a level that at this time of the year when trees are in full leaf that you would expect power outages and some disruption.”

The new storm comes less than a week after Storm Ellen left more than 140,000 homes and businesses without power.

Storm Ellen hit the country on Wednesday night, with gusts of up to 143 kilometres per hour recorded at Roches Point in Cork.

The worst affected counties for outages are Cork, Tipperary, Westmeath and parts of Galway.