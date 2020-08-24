Dara Calleary resigns as deputy leader of Fianna Fáíl

Dara Calleary has resigned as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil.

Speaking on the Today with Claire Byrne show, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mr Calleary tended his resignation voluntarily.

The under-fire Mayo TD came under significant criticism for attending an Oireachtas Golf society dinner event that saw more than 80 people including EU Commissioner Phil Hogan attend an indoor event in breach of public health guidelines published by the government a day previously.

Dara Calleary has resigned as Fianna Fàil deputy leader and national secretary, Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD has said #iestaff — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) August 24, 2020

Mr Calleary resigned from his position as Minister for Agriculture last week as a result.

Mr Martin also said the Mayo TD had resigned as national secretary of the party.

"He is very very sorry for what happened," said Mr Martin.