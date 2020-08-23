Covid-19: 61 more cases confirmed as Glynn calls for public ‘solidarity’

The Department of Health has confirmed that an additional 61 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

However, no further coronavirus related deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

There is now a total of 27,969 confirmed cases in Ireland, with a total 1,777 deaths.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has urged people to be aware they are not powerless against the virus.

"I know that at times we can all feel powerless against Covid-19, but we are not," he said.

"Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal, knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering.

"But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another, by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again."

Geographically, 39 of the cases are in Dublin, 13 are in Kildare and the remaining nine cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.

67% of those who tested positive are under 45 years of age.