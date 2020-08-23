Justice Minister urges head of IPAT to act after one of its lawyers speaks at anti-masks protest

The Justice Minister Helen McEntee has asked the chair of the International Protection Appeals Tribunal to "act urgently", after one of its members spoke at yesterday's anti-masks protest in Dublin.

Senior Counsel Una McGurk is one of 66 immigration lawyers listed as a part-time member of the Tribunal that decides on asylum cases.

She appeared at yesterday's rally at the Customs House, alongside parties on the far right which oppose immigration and opponents of State vaccination programmes.

It was organised by Yellow Vests Ireland and there was also a small counter-protest on Butt Bridge.

Gardaí confirmed that they had arrested four men, but it is unclear which protest they had attended.

One man was held for breach of the peace, two more for public order offences and a fourth man for possession of an offensive weapon.

Inclusion Minister Roderic O'Gorman said the tribunal has to be "seen to be objective", while former justice minister Alan Shatter also raised concerns.

Sinn Féin's Justice spokesman Martin Kenny says Ms McGurk's appearance there was inappropriate.

Mr Kenny said: "This whole situation where we have whole groups of people there, we have right-wing groups who are denying that Covid-19 exists and encouraging people not to wear face masks and to breach the health guidelines is a very concerning thing that we see happening.

"And to see somebody who is appointed by the Government onto the International Protection Appeals Tribunal speaking at it was something which was more concerning."