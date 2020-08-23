Weather warnings predict 110km/hr gusts and the chance of rivers flooding on Tuesday

Two Status Yellow Warnings for wind and rain have been issued for 15 counties.

Met Eireann said gusts of up to 110km/hr can be expected on Tuesday in Munster and Wexford, with a wind alert in place from 6am to 7pm.

Meanwhile, a rain warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford could see 50mm of rainfall between midnight tomorrow and midnight on Tuesday.

Status Yellow - Wind warning



For Munster & Wexford



It will become very windy on Tuesday as strong southwest winds veer westerly with widespread mean speeds between 50 & 65km/h & gusts between 90 & 110km/h, higher in coastal areas.



Valid: 06:00 - 19:00 Tuesday 25/08/2020

(1/2) — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 23, 2020

The forecaster said it may result in rivers flooding also.

It comes days after Storm Ellen left around 194,000 homes and businesses without power.

The large power outages were recorded in Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway on Thursday.

This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.



Valid: 00:00 - 23:59 Tuesday 25/08/2020



More weather warnings information here: https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt (2/2) pic.twitter.com/zIaKkrW2zC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 23, 2020

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather, said conditions will be poor from tomorrow evening.

Mr O’Reilly told Newstalk Breakfast this morning that things will “begin to go downhill tomorrow evening with some heavy rain arriving in from the south.” “It looks like a storm is going to track across Ireland then, coming in late tomorrow night and into Tuesday bringing some very strong winds again,” he said.

“There will be strong winds right across the country, along with heavy thundery downpours and some very heavy falls of rain and some flooding once again.”