Weather warnings predict 110km/hr gusts and the chance of rivers flooding on Tuesday

It comes days after Storm Ellen left around 194,000 homes and businesses without power
Weather warnings predict 110km/hr gusts and the chance of rivers flooding on Tuesday
Flooding in Skibbereen after Storm Ellen this week. Picture: Christopher O'Sullivan TD.
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 13:42 PM
digital desk

Two Status Yellow Warnings for wind and rain have been issued for 15 counties.

Met Eireann said gusts of up to 110km/hr can be expected on Tuesday in Munster and Wexford, with a wind alert in place from 6am to 7pm.

Meanwhile, a rain warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford could see 50mm of rainfall between midnight tomorrow and midnight on Tuesday.

The forecaster said it may result in rivers flooding also.

It comes days after Storm Ellen left around 194,000 homes and businesses without power.

The large power outages were recorded in Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway on Thursday.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather, said conditions will be poor from tomorrow evening.

Mr O’Reilly told Newstalk Breakfast this morning that things will “begin to go downhill tomorrow evening with some heavy rain arriving in from the south.” “It looks like a storm is going to track across Ireland then, coming in late tomorrow night and into Tuesday bringing some very strong winds again,” he said.

“There will be strong winds right across the country, along with heavy thundery downpours and some very heavy falls of rain and some flooding once again.”

Read More

Lifeboat rescues kite surfer struggling with tide in Galway Bay

More in this section

Crash in donegal Donegal parish to conduct funeral mass for tragic crash victims online tomorrow
Brexit Phil Hogan issues second apology over #golfgate a day after returning to Brussels
Michelle Dunne photo 2.jpg Update: Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
weatherfloodsplace: munster

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices