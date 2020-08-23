Taoiseach set to recall Dáil as #golfgate fury lingers

Micheál Martin is to ask the Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl to recall the Dáil on Monday.

Yesterday evening the Taoiseach along with the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Minister for Transport and Climate Action Eamon Ryan agreed that the Dáil should resume following the reopening of schools.

This follows mounting public fury as the fallout from Wednesday's Oireachtas Golf society dinner continues with a number of resignations including newly appointed Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary.

Labour leader Alan Kelly insisted last night that the Dáil be recalled this week instead.

Writing on Twitter he said: "The Dáil should return next week, on Tuesday 25th August, not after the schools.

"There are too many serious issues to be discussed, and we must restore the confidence of the public."

Public outrage has intensified since the Irish Examiner revealed more than 80 people attended an Oireachtas golf dinner in Galway, the day after new measures were put in place by the government restricting such gatherings to just six people.

The EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has also come under sustained criticism for his presence at the society dinner with both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste urging him to consider his position last night.

Previous to this the Taoiseach had asked for a "far more fulsome response" from Mr Hogan to the ongoing furore caused by his attendance.

Mr Hogan had initially declined to apologise for his presence at the dinner, saying only that he had been assured the event was within Covid-19 guidelines.

He later apologised for "the distress" his attendance had caused.

The Labour Party has described his position as untenable while MEP Luke Flanagan called on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to remove the Trade Commissioner from his position.

Public Confidence

Opposition demands that the Dáil should return to bring clarity to the Covid-19 situation have been growing since Thursday evening's revelations.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald asked the Taoiseach to recall the Dáil in a private meeting however he refused to do so.

Sinn Féin's Eoin O'Brien housing spokesman, had also called for all politicians in attendance at the event to resign.

The Co-Leader of the Social Democrats Catherine Murphy said that public anger would continue to grow worse until the Dáil was recalled and that public confidence needed to be restored.

Former Attorney General and now Supreme Court Judge Seamus Wolfe has also come under mounting criticism for his presence at the dinner.

Mr Woulfe also apologised for his attendance at the dinner and claimed he was assured that the event was in according with public health guidelines.

Opposition TDs, including People Before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett have pointed out that Mr Woulfe had signed off on emergency Covid-19 restrictions in his previous position of Attorney General and should have been aware of the guidelines for compliance.