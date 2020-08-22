Golfgate: Taoiseach and Tánaiste asked Phil Hogan to consider his position

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have each asked EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to consider his position as the fallout from Wednesday's Oireachtas Golf Society dinner continues.

While the government has no say in Mr Hogan's role as Trade Commissioner, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have each asked the former Carlow-Kilkenny TD to consider his position after he was one of over 80 people to attend the dinner.

A government spokesperson confirmed that “The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste did speak with Commissioner Hogan today and asked him to consider his position.

"They both believe that the event should never have been held , that the Commissioner’s apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanations of his actions”.

Mr Hogan had initially declined to apologise, saying only that he had been assured the event was within Covid-19 guidelines.

He later apologised for "the distress" his attendance had caused.

A statement last night read:

“I can confirm that, at the European Commission’s midday briefing in Brussels earlier today, the Commission spokesperson expressed the Commissioner’s regret at his attendance at the dinner.

"The Commissioner has apologised for his attendance at the dinner and reiterated that he would not have attended had he thought that the event was not in full compliance with government guidelines.” Mr Hogan has already received the backing of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden, though some in Ireland have called for him to resign.

MEP Luke Ming Flanagan said that Mr Hogan and former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary had attended the same event and should suffer the same consequences.