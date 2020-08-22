Covid-19: 156 cases confirmed and two new deaths in Ireland

Covid-19: 156 cases confirmed and two new deaths in Ireland
Dr Ronan Glynn urged the public to follow social distancing when gathering indoors. Picture: Julien Behal
Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 18:06 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Two people have died from the coronavirus in Ireland according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). 

The HPSC also confirmed 156 cases of the coronavirus today bringing the total number of cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,908. 

Two further deaths brings the Covid-19 death toll to 1,777. 

The latest case data released by the HPSC reveals: 

  • 81 cases are men and 75 are women 
  • 71% of cases are under 45 years of age 
  • 68 cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  • 15 cases have been identified as community transmission 

Of the cases reported today, 55 are in Dublin, 36 are in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, 9 in Limerick, 7 in Kilkenny, 6 in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned the public to observe public health guidelines and urged them to remain responsible when gathering indoors. 

“This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than 6 visitors, from no more than 3 households, to your home. 

"It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. 

"If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately,” Dr Glynn said. 

Read More

Shots fired at house in Derry with adults and child inside



More in this section

CC AN POST PARCEL HUB #Golfgate: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has returned to Brussels
Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Stephen Donnelly launches nursing and midwifery review
Face coverings paper Four arrested in Dublin protest by anti-lockdown campaigners

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices