Covid-19: 156 cases confirmed and two new deaths in Ireland

Two people have died from the coronavirus in Ireland according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The HPSC also confirmed 156 cases of the coronavirus today bringing the total number of cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,908.

Two further deaths brings the Covid-19 death toll to 1,777.

The latest case data released by the HPSC reveals:

81 cases are men and 75 are women

71% of cases are under 45 years of age

68 cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

15 cases have been identified as community transmission

Of the cases reported today, 55 are in Dublin, 36 are in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, 9 in Limerick, 7 in Kilkenny, 6 in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned the public to observe public health guidelines and urged them to remain responsible when gathering indoors.

“This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than 6 visitors, from no more than 3 households, to your home.

"It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice.

"If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately,” Dr Glynn said.