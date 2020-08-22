Shots fired at house in Derry with adults and child inside

Shots fired at house in Derry with adults and child inside

The attack happened shortly after midnight on Saturday. Picture: PA

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 16:01 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

Five people have escaped injury after shots were fired at a property in Coleraine.

Four adults and a child were in the house when a vehicle pulled up and a number of men discharged rounds and damaged several windows, police said.

The attack happened shortly after midnight on Saturday in Thornlea Drive.

A short time later it was reported two cars were on fire, one on Ballindreen Road, opposite the junction of Liswatty Road in Coleraine, and a second vehicle close to the junction of Ballygawley Road and Mullaghinch Road in Aghadowey.

A detective sergeant said: “At this time all three incidents are being linked and we are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack.

“There were five people in the house, four adults and a child, when the gun attack was carried out and it is fortunate we are not dealing with serious injuries, or worse, today.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about any of these incidents, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the Thornlea Drive area yesterday evening, to get in touch with our detectives in Coleraine.”

shotsplace: northern ireland

