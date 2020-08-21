Three feared dead in Co. Donegal after car plunges into Lough Foyle

Three people are feared dead in Co. Donegal after a car plunged into Lough Foyle.

The accident happened at Quigley's Point on the Inishowen Peninsula just before 10.30pm last night.

A woman who was in the car is understood to have escaped from the vehicle.

Gardai and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

The crash scene is close to the Point Inn.

Gardai have sealed off the road and no other details are known at this time.

Two of those who perished are understood to be children.

Garda forensic teams are expected to begin investigating the scene at first light.