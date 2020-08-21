Three feared dead in Co. Donegal after car plunges into Lough Foyle

The accident happened at Quigley's Point on the Inishowen Peninsula just before 10.30pm last night
Three feared dead in Co. Donegal after car plunges into Lough Foyle
Emergency services at the scene of tragic accident on the road between Muff and Quigley's Point in north-east Donegal. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 06:56 AM
Stephen Maguire

Three people are feared dead in Co. Donegal after a car plunged into Lough Foyle.

The accident happened at Quigley's Point on the Inishowen Peninsula just before 10.30pm last night.

A woman who was in the car is understood to have escaped from the vehicle.

Gardai and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

The crash scene is close to the Point Inn.

Gardai have sealed off the road and no other details are known at this time.

Two of those who perished are understood to be children.

Garda forensic teams are expected to begin investigating the scene at first light.

Read More

Series of searches conducted as part of New IRA investigation

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Aug 12, 2020 Thousands of laptops to help students with online learning
Irish government cabinet meeting Agriculture Minister's position 'in jeopardy' after attending golf society event
Coronavirus - Sun May 31, 2020 Police in NI to focus enforcement on coronavirus hotspots
car accidentroad safetyplace: donegal

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices