Police in NI to focus enforcement on coronavirus hotspots

Police are to focus enforcement on Northern Ireland’s coronavirus hotspot areas, the health minister has said.

Areas like Mid and East Antrim have seen the number of cases rise.

That is partly down to a cluster of at least 35 infections at a meat processing plant in Cullybackey.

Robin Swann said areas that have been experiencing a rise in cases needed more attention from police (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Robin Swann said areas that have experienced a rise in cases needed more attention from police.

He added: “I believe it is particularly important in those districts which have seen sharp spikes in Covid-19 prevalence.”

Belfast has also recorded significant numbers of infections over recent times.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said there needed to be “right-touch, not light-touch” enforcement.

“People want to do the right thing but sometimes we all need to be reminded about that.”

PSNI assistant chief constable Alan Todd said the approach has always been engage, explain, encourage and then enforce (David Young/PA)

PSNI assistant chief constable Alan Todd said: “Our approach has always been engage, explain, encourage and enforcement with any emphasis on enforcement being fully considered with all our partners.

“With the changing picture in relation to Covid-19 we will continue to work closely with the Department of Health and other partner agencies to inform the most effective policing approach to keep people safe including enhanced resources in those areas identified as a priority.”