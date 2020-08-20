Children admitted to state care 856 times last year

Children admitted to state care 856 times last year
File photo. The vast majority of the children were placed in foster care by Tusla.
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 07:28 AM
Digital Desk staff

Children were admitted to state care 856 times last year because of abuse, neglect or welfare issues.

They were removed from their parents' or guardians' care voluntarily or by the courts.

In 2019, children were admitted to state care 205 times because they were abused.

Of last year's cases, 77 relate to physical abuse, 102 were down to emotional abuse and 26 were due to sexual abuse.

There were a further 310 admissions due to neglect and 341 due to welfare concerns.

A further 208 children were admitted for these reasons in the first quarter of this year.

The vast majority of the children were placed in foster care by Tusla.

Tusla says a child is only brought into care as a last resort and if it's in their best interests.

The agency says any decision regarding the removal of a child is either agreed voluntarily with a parent or by court direction.

Read More

Storm Ellen leaves 194k homes and businesses without power

More in this section

DC 19-8-20 Storm Ellen, Cork City. Storm Ellen leaves 194k homes and businesses without power
School exam stock Thousands to receive GCSE grades based on teacher estimates in NI
Summer weather Aug 19th 2020 Thousands without power after Storm Ellen hits Ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices