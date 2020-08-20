Children admitted to state care 856 times last year

Children were admitted to state care 856 times last year because of abuse, neglect or welfare issues.

They were removed from their parents' or guardians' care voluntarily or by the courts.

In 2019, children were admitted to state care 205 times because they were abused.

Of last year's cases, 77 relate to physical abuse, 102 were down to emotional abuse and 26 were due to sexual abuse.

There were a further 310 admissions due to neglect and 341 due to welfare concerns.

A further 208 children were admitted for these reasons in the first quarter of this year.

The vast majority of the children were placed in foster care by Tusla.

Tusla says a child is only brought into care as a last resort and if it's in their best interests.

The agency says any decision regarding the removal of a child is either agreed voluntarily with a parent or by court direction.