Nursing home report: Mixed reaction to report on nursing home management of Covid-19 

A report examining how Covid-19 was managed in nursing homes has been met with a mixed reaction from groups representing the sector and older people.

The report by an expert panel, led by UCD professor of public health, Cecily Kelleher, has made 86 recommendations to reform how older people are cared for in nursing homes.

While recommendations for greater integration between nursing homes and health and social care services were broadly welcomed, Age Action expressed disappointment that the high number of deaths in nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic was not addressed in the report.

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) said the report, while not radical, represented a “milestone" in the care of older people and must be followed up by action from the Government to implement and resource recommendations.

NHI CEO Tadhg Daly welcomed the recommendation to integrate services and bring nursing homes into the fold with health services.

"The recommendations will end the disjointed resourcing and provision of nursing home care and will no longer treat the private and voluntary sector as outside of the wider health service and instead will bring it into the fold," said Mr Daly.

Enhanced supports, said NHI, are needed from geriatricians, clinical nurse specialists, old age psychiatry and mental health clinicians to support the care for residents.

“Integration and implementation are the two key things that need to happen now,” said Mr Daly.

“There is a responsibility on all of us to ensure that we don’t let this opportunity pass to address some of the shortcomings."

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said the recommended involvement of GPs in a new model of integrated care was a “step in the right direction”.

“The IMO is seeking urgent discussions with the Department of Health and HSE to develop a framework for medical services to patients in both public and private nursing homes," said Dr Denis McCauley, chairman of the IMO GP Committee.

Age Action CEO Paddy Connolly said the report was “underwhelming” and lacked reforming ambition and called on the Health Minister to urgently establish a commission on care for older people.

“We need the commission on care to be immediately established and for it to be tasked with reforming our current model of disconnected and institutionalised care,” said Mr Connolly.

Many families, he said, continued to call for an inquiry into the death of their loved ones in nursing homes as they had yet to receive answers.

“The Minister for Health needs to respond publicly to these calls and set out where and how he intends to answer the questions family members have in regard to a number of settings where there was a higher than usual number of deaths.”

CEO of Alone, Seán Moynihan, said a move towards a statutory right to home care and more funding for home support is needed to give older people the opportunity and choice to age at home.

“The arrival of Covid-19 in Ireland highlighted the need for urgent reassessment of the nursing home sector to safeguard vulnerable older people," said Mr Moynihan. "The sector is disjointed, and a clear governance structure is urgently needed to bring nursing homes in line with overall healthcare in Ireland.”

Virus incidence and deaths ‘higher’ than in general community

Professor Cecily Kelleher, Chair of the COVID-19 Nursing Homes Expert PanelMinister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TDduring the Publication of COVID-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel report at the Department of Health, Miesian Plaza, Baggot Street, Dublin.Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

More than half (985) of all Covid-19 deaths had occurred in nursing homes up until July Maresa Fagan The incidence of Covid-19 and the death rate from the virus was “higher” in nursing homes compared to the general community, a new report by a panel of experts has found.

The panel, led by Cecily Kelleher, professor of public health medicine and epidemiology at University College Dublin, concluded that nursing home residents were “disproportionately likely” to contract Covid-19 compared to people of a similar age in the community, with incidence rates “greatly higher” at 14.5% in nursing homes compared to the general community (0.4%).

More than half (985) of all Covid-19 deaths had occurred in nursing homes up until July, the experts found “Mortality rates seen in nursing homes were also higher than those seen in the general population for most age groups. This is in the context of a more medically vulnerable population in nursing homes,” states the report.

The report makes 86 recommendations to reform how older people are cared for in nursing homes, including the need to continue public-health supports during the pandemic and in the longer term for integration with health and social care services.

The report calls for robust and accountable clinical oversight across the sector, in addition to an enhanced regulatory framework and increased regulator activity.

It recommends the development of “integrated community support teams” to include GPs as key members. The panel has asked the Health and Information Quality Authority to carry out an audit of the qualifications and skills mix of staff in nursing homes.

Prof Kelleher said the pandemic had proven “harrowing” and “traumatic” for residents, family members, and staff. The report examined the need for “systematic reform” in the way care is provided to older people.

“Many of the people infected in this were the citizens and taxpayers who helped to create this State. We owe it to them now to have a healthcare system that is entirely fit for 21st-century purpose,” said Prof Kelleher.

In the short term, she called for a flu vaccination programme for nursing home residents and staff this winter. “We do have a vaccine for influenza and we need to ensure that our winter planning is comprehensive, supportive as possible, and kicks into action as soon as possible,” she said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said costings were needed on the recommendations in the “significant” report and committed to securing additional funding to deliver on key priorities.

“We are setting up a commission on older living in this country to look at it in the round. How quickly we begin to change things? I hope very quickly,” said Mr Donnelly.

Minister for Older People Mary Butler acknowledged the “challenging” capacity and resource implications and timeframes outlined in the report but said the Government was committed to delivering improved care for older people.

An implementation oversight team is being set up to prioritise recommendations for implementation. The team is expected to meet next week.