Report: 43% of children going to bed later due to lockdown

Nearly half of children are going to bed later due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research.

Since the onset of the coronavirus, some 43% of children are getting down to sleep later than their previous normal bedtime, while 44% of them are waking later each morning.

Other habits of young children have also been affected, with 49% of those surveyed eating more unhealthy snacks or treats, 54% presenting as less active, and more than two-thirds engaging in additional screen time.

The research, conducted by iReach on behalf of all-island body SafeFood in late June and early July, suggests a majority of parents, 60%, are worried about getting their children back into a healthy routine before the return of schools.

As part of SafeFood, the HSE ,and Healthy Ireland’s START campaign, parents have been encouraged to make a start on returning to the routine of school life by first tackling their children’s bedtime.

The START research concluded the lockdown period has seen a range of behaviours emerge, adding a layer of difficulty to everyday parenting, with 55% of the parents surveyed citing the management of screen usage as a problem, while 54% said the same of their children’s unhealthy eating habits.

Meanwhile, 47% said a lack of regular exercise had proven problematic during the lockdown, while encouraging a healthy sleep routine troubled 52% of parents.

The campaign said poor sleep routines promote sedentary behaviour and increased obesity, particularly in younger children, while insufficient sleep “is thought to increase appetite, desirability of unhealthy foods and lower physical activity”.

Dr Colman Noctor, a child and adolescent psychoanalytical psychotherapist, said consistent bedtimes provide “regularity and predictability that over time will help a child to self-regulate”.

He suggested parents should reduce screen time and tone down sugary foods and drinks in the hours immediately preceding bedtime, while encouraging physical activity and the consumption of fruit and vegetables during the day.

Children should be encouraged to develop relaxation skills and winding-down activities, he added.