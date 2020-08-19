Sixteen tourist information centres to stay closed until next March due to huge drop in footfall

Sixteen of Fáilte Ireland’s Tourist Information Centres across the country will remain closed until March 2021, as footfall from tourists drops.

According to a spokesperson for Fáilte Ireland, domestic visitors only make up 10% of the footfall at their information centres. Due to this, and the fall in international tourism, only 10 centres will remain open.

These centres, which re-opened on Monday, July 27, are Dingle, Killarney, Cork, Kinsale, Donegal Town, Dublin O’Connell St, Dublin Suffolk St, Galway, Kilkenny, and Athlone. According to Fáilte Ireland, these were selected based on visitor demand and organisational requirements.

Fáilte Ireland said that by relocating staff they can more effectively move the industry into a position from which it can recover.

“Since the Covid-19 crisis began, Fáilte Ireland has been relocating staff in order to effectively meet the needs of the tourism industry at this time of deep crisis," a spokesperson for Fáilte Ireland said. "Our primary objective is to assist the industry to successfully re-open, rebuild and recover.

“With minimum overseas visitors in Ireland this summer the demand for services in our Tourist Information Centres (TICs) is extremely low. Domestic visitor footfall to our TICs averages 10% of total footfall. In this regard, a number of our TICs will temporarily remain closed.”

One of the ways Fáilte Ireland intends to help with the recovery is by delivering the Adaptation Fund, which was announced in the Government’s July Stimulus Package. The Adaptation Fund was launched this week with applications open until October 8.

Domestic visitors can still access tourist information through discoverireland.ie.

“To provide domestic visitors with access to up-to-date local information during their stay, TIC staff will continue to provide local content inputs to the new discoverireland.ie website," the spokesperson said.

“The new website was launched on July 29 and features recommendations on attractions, experiences, activities and much more from local experts across Ireland to ensure that the new Discover Ireland website will cater for the needs of domestic visitors. Visitors are being directed to this website through our various channels and advertising campaigns as well as visibly on the TICs that are remaining closed until March 2021.”

One of the Tourist Information Centres that will be closed until next March is that on O’Connell Street, Limerick. The news is a double blow for Limerick as King John’s Castle and Bunratty Castle look set to close in less than two weeks. The two castles, located in Limerick and Clare, are two of the biggest tourist attractions in the Limerick region.

A spokesperson for the Shannon Group confirmed that they are seeking €6.4m in emergency funding from the government in order to keep open until June next. Without the funding, both castles and Bunratty Folk Park would close on August 31.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to major revenue losses at both sites, which are hugely dependant on US and continental European tourists, who account in a normal year for 80% of visitors.