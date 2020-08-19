Explainer: What was NPHET's Covid-19 advice to the government?

The new Covid-19 guidelines have left some people scratching their heads - but what did NPHET actually advise the government to do?

Among the new measures, which will last until September 13, are the requirement for outdoor sports to take place behind closed doors, and visits from friends and family being limited to no more than six people from three different households.

Gardaí will also be given new powers to break up house parties.

Events such as mass and weddings were exempt from the six person indoor rule, with 50 people still allowed to gather inside for these purposes.

The full letter of recommendations from the acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has been published, revealing some advice that was left out of the government's plan.

Gatherings

The current advice is that visitors to your home or garden should not be more than six people from three different households, in line with NPHET's recommendation.

However, NPHET advised the government to limit other indoor events to six people, including weddings from August 24.

Restaurants and cafes

NPHET previously advised closing pubs serving food and restaurants at 10:30pm, however the government increased their opening times to 11:30pm.

New advice instructing customers to wear face coverings until seated has been accepted by the government. Large bookings or parties have been banned, with no more than six people to a table. Most notably, the government has not included the advice that these six people should not come from more than three different households.

Sports

The government followed all of NPHET's advice in relation to sports, with sporting events and matches now behind closed doors, and no more than six people attending exercise classes in gyms.

Travel and transport

Public transport should be avoided. NPHET also advised against people sharing cars with those not in their household and making the wearing of face masks mandatory in this instance.

Over 70s and medically vulnerable people

NPHET's advice was followed by the government, with people over 70 and those who are medically vulnerable asked to "stay at home as much as possible" and to limit their social contacts to a very small circle.