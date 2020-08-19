'We can't go back now': Gardaí to get sweeping new powers to shut pubs, parties and restaurants

Gardaí are to be given sweeping new powers to shut down pubs, restaurants and house parties as part of new restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The new measures include limited interactions for the over 70s, new limits on numbers indoors and outdoors, a return to home working and advice to avoid public transport.

Sport too has been hit hard, with limits on training, and all live events to once more be held behind closed doors.

The raft of restrictions come as health authorities confirmed another 190 news cases, with all the key metrics worryingly on the rise. Ireland now has the fourth highest rate of growth in cases of the disease in Europe, and the 14-day average of cases is now over 25 per 100,000 of population, having been in low single figures just weeks ago.

But there will be no major closures of parts of the economy, and religious and cultural facilities will remain open as long as they can adhere to the guidelines. Garda powers are currently being discussed by Helen McEntee, the justice minister, and Attorney General Paul Gallagher.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the post-cabinet press briefing at Government Buildings in Dublin. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Micheál Martin said that the powers would enable gardaí to close pubs which flout public health guidelines with a court application following.

"We need immediate sanctions where there is a clear breach of the public health measures because that clearly has a ripple effect across the wider community."

The restrictions were decided upon at a three-hour meeting of Cabinet, which saw the Government decline to take some of NPHET's advice, including that weddings and religious events be limited to six people. Mr Martin said this would be "reviewed quickly".

The Cabinet meeting was described as "terse" and "robust", while another source said "the NPHET advice was very stark" amid concern at Cabinet that Ireland's measures are more severe than elsewhere in Europe.

Mr Martin said that the Government was "significantly tightening key restrictions for the next three and a half weeks to September 13" in response to the rising number of cases across the country, not just the "appalling behaviour we saw in one Dublin bar at the weekend" - referencing a viral video of patrons of Berlin D2 in Dublin.

The Taoiseach said that Ireland was "at a critical moment" in its fight against the virus.

"If we want to limit the number of people who get seriously ill or die because of the virus we need to follow these guidelines.

"And for those who are asking if the controls are really worth it — or if we are somehow overreacting — I ask you to remember something: 2,332 people have lost their lives on this island.

"Many thousands more were seriously ill and saved by incredible professionals working under immense strain.

"We can’t go back. If we falter now, every sacrifice we have made to date will be for nought. We have to accept that we have to recommit ourselves to accepting the reality of the continued threat of the virus."

Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, said that the decisions were being made to "protect jobs, protect the health services and get our schools open and keep them open".

"The greatest power to suppress this virus lies with all of us following these new guidelines for the next 26 days.

"Our previous sacrifices will be for nothing if Covid spreads further into our communities. We must act now. This is our window of opportunity, we can't afford to miss it."

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that there had been increases of Covid-19 outside of the locked down counties of Kildare, Laois, and Offaly. He said that while there were still cases and clusters linked to direct provision and to meat factories, there were also clusters in homes and linked to social and sporting activities.

Mr Martin said that reopening schools was "not contradictory". He said that delaying the opening of schools had not been discussed and said that there were differences between thousands of children using school transport but telling people to avoid other modes of public transport.