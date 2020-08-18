Households and businesses struggling to pay energy bills, new figures show

New figures, published by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU), show that 11% of electricity users and 13% of gas consumers were behind with their bills at the end of 2019.

That equates to 376,000 families and small-businesses in arrears, of which 170,000 were more than 90 days behind in their payments.

There were also significant increases in the number of customers who had their energy supplies cut off for the non-payment of bills.

Over 5,00 electricity customers were disconnected in 2019, which is an annual increase of 4%.

However, the number of customers who had their gas supply cut off jumped by 40%, to 2,024.

So, two out of every 1,000 electricity customers have been disconnected and three in every 1,000 gas customers.

The regulator said the number of disconnections could have been significantly higher, but for the number of consumers experiencing financial hardship who use 'pay as you go' meters.

The CRU has acknowledged that even more people may experience difficulty in paying their utility bills as a result of developments with the Covid-19 pandemic.

A temporary moratorium put in place on domestic electricity and gas disconnections from March 16 ended on June 29.

Read More Safety concerns at Cork direct provision centre as over 12 asylum seekers relocated from Clare

The regulator said it was continuing to monitor the market and will take action where appropriate to protect customers.

It noted that around 9,900 electricity customers and 2,000 gas customers were on payment plans which represented 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, of each market.

Given the scale of the number of people and companies in arrears, the CRU said there was scope for more of them to agree a payment plan with their supplier.

The CRU’s annual Energy and Water Monitoring Report also shows 13.5% of electricity customers and 17.7% of gas customers switched energy provider during 2019. Almost a third of all switches were dual fuel.

Over 323,500 electricity users switched supplier last year, although the number is down 2.5% on 2018 levels.

Just under 124,700 gas customers moved to a new provider in 2019 – a decrease of 9.1%.

Although the number of customers switching supplier dropped last year, the CRU showed that there were large increases in the number of both electricity and gas customers who renegotiated their contract with their existing supplier.

Approximately 10% of electricity customers and 12% of gas customers sought a better energy plan from their existing provider.

The latest EU figures indicate Ireland has the fifth-highest switch rate among electricity users and the second-highest rate among gas customers.

The CRU estimated that a customer who switched to the best available discount tariff each year for the past four years would, over the period, have saved up to €726 on electricity, €494 on gas and €1,343 on a dual fuel bundle.