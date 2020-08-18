Experts question suggestion of further restrictions for over-70s

Immunologist Dr Tómas Ryan said the Government is losing control of the situation with regard to Covid-19.
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 11:14 AM
Vivienne Clarke

Two health experts have questioned the suggestion that there will be further restrictions for the over-70s.

Immunologist Dr Tómas Ryan, associate professor of biochemistry in Trinity College Dublin has said that shielding doesn’t work and that the Government is losing control of the situation with regard to Covid-19.

He told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show that the testing and tracing system had “fallen down” and was getting slower.

The length of time between noticing symptoms and tracking contacts needed to be 72 hours, but at present it was an average of four days.

There needed to be a “complete overhaul” of the Government’s Covid-19 strategy, he said.

Geriatrician Professor Rose Anne Kenny, also of Trinity College, told the same programme that she had concerns about any moves to restrict the movement of older people. 

Fresh air and movement were critical to boost the immune system and older people had more vulnerable immune systems.

“It doesn’t make sense” to suggest that such people not be active, nor did selecting “a chronological number.” 

“I don’t see how that will resolve things. There needs to be improved testing and tracing.” 

Dr Ryan added that there needed to be increased commitment from all of society to measures such as limited contacts, hand hygiene and the immediate reporting of any symptoms.

“This is what living with the virus is and we have to get used to it.”

