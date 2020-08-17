Slane Garda Station and Laois golf club close following positive Covid-19 tests

The station is undergoing a deep clean and sanitisation and is expected to reopen to the public on Tuesday.

One Garda was tested after he displayed flu-like symptoms and the other Garda, who works with him, was tested as a precaution. Neither are seriously ill.

No-one else in the station party is understood to be symptomatic, or expected to have been exposed.

Since March, Gardaí have worked in the same units to try and reduce any spread of the virus if someone contracts it.

Neither Garda is believed to have contacted the virus through their work as police officers.

It came as a golf club in Co Laois was also forced to close after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

Abbeyleix Golf Course was closed yesterday, after a male player was found to have contracted the virus.

Liam Ryan, captain at the club, confirmed that the course will remain closed until Wednesday to allow for professional deep-cleaning to take place.

Mr Ryan said: “The gentleman who has the virus is doing OK as I have spoken with him. So far we understand that he did not contract at the golf club as the HSE has not been in contact regarding contact tracing over the past number of days.

“As a precaution we have shut the clubhouse and course and will be following all HSE guidelines as well as carrying out a professional deep clean of the premises.” It is understood that other golf clubs in the county are taking additional precautions, such as not allowing non-members to play, due to being one of three counties affected by localised lockdown alongside Offaly and Kildare.