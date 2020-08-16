Winning lotto ticket sold in Cork bookstore

Bandon Books Plus previously sold a winning ticket in March 2018 for the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The special Euromillions raffle event was one of two draws held this week with both winning tickets purchased in Cork.

Carmel Hayes, manager of Bandon Books Plus, said they were very pleased to sell the winning ticket and remembered fondly the lotto result from 2018.

Ms Hayes said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the news that the €1m ticket was sold here. It was St. Patrick’s Day two years ago when we sold our last major winner of a quarter of a million but to think that someone who bought a Lottery ticket in our store is now a millionaire, it’s astounding!

We have a strong loyal custom from the local Bandon community who come to the store in the Riverview Shopping Centre regularly whether they are buying some books or getting some everyday bits and pieces from our newsagents.

"I have absolutely no idea who the winner could be but I would guess that it is a local as that’s where most our trade comes from but everyone at Bandon Books Plus would like to wish the winner all the best with their win”.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, an online player in Cork won a €1m prize.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of €86m last night, which is expected to rise to an estimated €95m next week.