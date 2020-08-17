Irish kids  are sent to England over gender identity issues

Almost 80 Irish children have been sent by the HSE to England for assessment over confusion about their gender identity over the past three years.

Six out of ten children referred back to Children’s Health Ireland Hospital at Crumlin receive psychosocial support while 40% receive medical treatment such as puberty blockers.

Some 46 children went through the Treatment Abroad Scheme to the Gender Identity Development Services at Tavistock Clinic in London in 2018 but that number more than halved last year (2019) to 20 children.

Another 12 children who were unhappy about their biological sex were referred to the specialist NHS clinic in London which treats transgender children in 2017.

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin say they are currently treating less than 20 patients at their Gender Endocrinology Service - and some are on puberty-blocking hormones.

“Some of these patients are on GnRH Gonadotropin-releasing hormone”, said the hospital in a statement.

Puberty suppression using gonadotropin-releasing hormone works by suppressing the rise in of the natural hormones - oestrogen and testosterone - that accompanies puberty.

The paediatric hospital said it accepts referrals from the Gender Identity Development Service at the Tavistock Clinic which is provided by the HSE Treatment Abroad Scheme.

“A child can only be referred to the GIDS at Tavistock Clinic via a consultant who is practising within the Irish Health Care system”, said the Crumlin Hospital.

It added: “After a child has been formally assessed by the GIDS at Tavistock Clinic and needs further treatment they are then referred to the Gender Endocrinology Service at CHI at Crumlin and assessed by a Paediatric Endocrinologist.”

When it comes to puberty blockers, the hospital said they follow the Endocrine Society International Guidelines.

“Treatment can only be considered for patients post extensive specialist multi-disciplinary assessment who have commenced puberty and are at least Tanner Stage 2 puberty”, said the hospital.

Tanner stage two of puberty - which means a number of physical changes have taken place - tends to occur in girls at around 11-years-of-age and in boys at around 12.

The hospital said they cannot give the breakdown of the numbers of children on the treatment in the last five years as it currently has less than 20 patients.

The HSE's information page on gender dysmorphia said children under 18 are referred to a specialist child and adolescent psychiatrist for ongoing assessment for children.

They added that the majority of the children referred to the Endocrinology Service, CHI at Crumlin from the Gender Identity Development Service at the Tavistock Clinic are given psychological support.

“60% of patients who have gender identity issues will be dealt with by psychosocial support and only 40% require medical and other treatment", said the CHI.

In the information page, the HSE says guidelines from the Endocrine Society in the UK do not recommend endocrine treatment for young children because a diagnosis of transsexualism cannot be made before a child has reached puberty.

“Transsexualism is a life-long and extreme form of gender dysphoria when someone seeks to change their sex”, said the HSE.

They add: “The Endocrine Society found that 75-80% of children who were diagnosed with gender dysphoria before they reached puberty did not have the condition after puberty.

“Therefore, endocrine treatment is not recommended until after puberty, when a diagnosis of gender dysphoria can be confirmed.”