One winner of €7.3m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of Saturday's Lotto jackpot, worth €7.3m.

The winning numbers were: 3, 7, 18, 36, 40, 42, bonus number 16.

Another ticket also won the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €65,136.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 top prizes. In total, over 116,000 players won prizes in the three draws.

Details of where the winning ticket for last night's Lotto draw was sold have not yet been released.

The big win comes as two players in Co Cork won €1m each in separate EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle draws this week.

A player who bought their ticket in Cork won €1m in Friday's draw, while on Tuesday an online player in Cork also scooped €1m.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said Cork players of the Ireland Only Raffle should check their tickets.

“The first was won by an online player registered in Cork and now just four days later the Rebel County has another brand new National Lottery millionaire," the spokesperson said.

"So we’re now urging anyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket for [Friday] night’s draw in Cork to check those tickets very carefully to see if their code number is I-JML-99060. If it is – congratulations. You are Ireland’s newest millionaire!"

The winners of these prizes should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or by emailing claims@lottery.ie.

Winners usually have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize but due to Covid-19, the prize claim deadline was temporarily extended to 181 days following a change to the National Lottery licence.