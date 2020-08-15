'It is a deliberate strategy': Labour party accuses Norma Foley of avoiding scrutiny

Labour is accusing the Minister for Education of deliberately issuing statements on a Friday evening to avoid scrutiny.

Norma Foley provided details of resource packs for schools, training videos and works funding yesterday evening.

However, there was no clarity on school buses, which will operate at full capacity despite public transport services remaining at half.

Labour's education spokesperson Aodhan O'Riordan said the Minister is failing to face up to these questions, leaving school staff to pick up the pieces.

Mr O'Riordan said: "Again, principals have to think and talk and read about this over a weekend and then they are outside of the normal course on a Friday.

"It is a deliberate strategy and what is so concerning about this is that we are in the middle of a pandemic, school reopening is absolutely crucial,

"And there is no obvious sign of leadership."