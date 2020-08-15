‘A major shift on homelessness is needed now’ after street deaths

She was speaking to the Irish Examiner following two deaths on the streets in Cork in the past three days, as well as 10 in Dublin in July alone — a stark figure considering 34 deaths related to homelessness in all of 2019.
Dr Lambert told the Irish Examiner that she had rarely, if ever, met a homeless person that did not have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).