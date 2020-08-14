Trial pedestrianisation of Dublin streets proving to be a huge success

Dublin Chamber of Commerce wants to see the trial pedestrianisation of some Dublin streets extended to weekdays as it is proving to be a huge success.

The trial, which is taking place in areas in the south of the city around Grafton Street including parts of South Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street, and Dame Court which has been running at weekends since the end of July for 12 hours from 11am to 11pm as part of a broader strategy for traffic control.

The trial locations specifically target; Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street, Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street, South William Street from the Brown Thomas car park exit to Chatham Row, Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street car park, and Dame Court From Exchequer street.

A Dublin City Council spokesperson said that the trial, ”has gone very well to date, the reaction over the weekends was largely positive, and the areas certainly seemed to benefit from these measures.”

The trial is being extended until the end of the month.

The Council also announced that from next week, seven-day permissions for outdoor tables and chairs will be granted at a number of locations.

A Council survey showed that extra foot traffic had led to increased turnover in shops of between 40% to 100%.

Graeme McQueen, Dublin Chamber spokesman, said businesses need all the help they can get.

He said: "The big challenge is particularly through the week. Midweek is really, really quiet between Monday and Thursday. So, we may need to look at bringing this pilot trial into those days, as well.

"This allows people to have the confidence to go back into the city centre. Get families back in, get people back in shopping — that's going to help the businesses, that's going to save jobs."