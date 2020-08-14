CSO: Kildare, Laois and Offaly account for two-thirds of last week's Covid-19 cases

New data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the number of coronavirus cases in Ireland last week went up by more than three-quarters from the previous week.

The CSO found that there were 509 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the week up to Friday, August 7, an increase of 224 cases, or 77%, from the previous week.

Kildare, Laois and Offaly made up two-thirds of last week's new cases, 339, but for at least 10 weeks in a row, eight counties have had fewer than 10 new cases.

Last week was the 14th week in a row that Kerry recorded less than 10 new cases and the 15th such week for Waterford.

The median age of new cases last week was 34.

Last week was the fifth week in a row where the country had seen more than 100 cases in the week.

New Covid-19 cases by county between June 19 and August 7

The number of people who have died of the virus in the Republic has been below 10 for the past six weeks.

More than half, 54%, of all confirmed cases are now linked to an outbreak while almost half, 46%, of last week's new cases were linked to an outbreak in workplaces.

An outbreak is where two or more cases are confirmed in the same place and time and, in total, there have been 14,359 Covid-19 cases linked to an outbreak.

The 25-44 age group still show the highest number of confirmed cases at 9,315 with health care workers continuing to make up almost a third of all cases.

Nursing homes accounted for 43% of all confirmed cases related to an outbreak, a decrease from a peak of 49% in late April but hospitals, residential institutions and nursing homes make up 59% of all cases linked to an outbreak.