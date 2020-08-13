Meat factory workers 'petrified' of contracting coronavirus, committee hears

The Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee has heard meat factory employees walk a tightrope every day, and go to work even if they are sick.

Unions representing workers say they're "petrified" of contracting the virus, and the industry contains "unrivalled vectors" for transmitting Covid-19.

The Oireachtas meeting discussing increasing cases in processing plants is hearing from Meat Industry Ireland and the Health and Safety Authority this afternoon.

This morning was the turn of unions to highlight their concerns.

Nora Labo of the Independent Workers’ Union says there's no reason for workers to be at such a high risk of contracting coronavirus.

"There is no intrinsic reason why working in a meat plant should be more conducive to contracting Covid than working in any other environment," she said, blaming employees "substandard employment and living conditions".

Siptu's Greg Ennis says workers are terrified of becoming infected.

"They must work that tightrope every day," he said, adding that workers are "petrified".

ICTU's Patricia King claims the Health and Safety Authority should be doing more unannounced inspections.

The committee heard that up to 40 migrant meat plant workers sharing accommodation in Offaly.

The unions claim nine out of ten workers do not have access to sick pay and this was a significant contributory factor to the spread of Covid-19.