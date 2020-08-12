Garda inspections find 14 more pubs breaking Covid laws

Fourteen more breaches of Covid-19 laws have been detected in pubs across the country, according to Garda figures.

Gardaí also carried out nearly 400 checkpoints last weekend to enforce the lockdown in the midlands.

You need to have a 'substantial' meal costing at least €9 to go to a pub at the moment as part of the Covid-19 laws that are due to remain in place until at least the end of the month.

Between Tuesday and Sunday of last week, the gardaí say there were 14 suspected breaches in pubs.

In the majority of cases, there was no evidence food was being served or eaten.

Since the operation began on July 3, 126 pubs have been under investigation for breaking the law.

Officers have also been checking cars since last weekend after a lockdown was put in place in Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

Last Saturday and Sunday, they carried out 172 checkpoints in the three counties, and 202 in surrounding areas.