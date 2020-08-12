Health Minister says colour-coded system for Covid-19 necessary

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has explained that the new colour coding system for Covid-19 will be similar to weather warnings with the added category of blue, which is the colour of vaccines in the medical world, he said.

A ‘green’ category had been avoided he said because of concern about confusion with the green list of countries to which it was possible to travel without having to quarantine on return.

Under the new colour coding system it would be possible to see how the country, the county, the region and local area is doing he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Minister also explained that the colour coding system was different from the phases which were a specific time period with a timeline attached.

Mr Donnelly denied that introducing restrictions in Laois, Offaly and Kildare had been “a blunt instrument”. If such measures had not been introduced it was “entirely possible” that the same restriction would have to be introduced elsewhere again.

If the Government had not reacted as quickly as it did, the virus could have spread “around the country” and “we would have been right back at the beginning.” It was important to move as quickly and as locally as possible, he said.

Mr Donnelly defended the testing system and its capacity and said work was being done to make it “quicker and quicker”.

He added that “one or two issues” had been identified where testing and tracing operations had been scaled back because “we were down to 20 positive tests.”

Clinical calls for those who had tested positive were not being processed “as quickly as we’d like” and there had been a “two to three-day delay,” he acknowledged.

When asked if he was happy that the State was going to have to pay sick pay to meat plant workers, Mr Donnelly said he was “very happy” that the State would pay PUP and any Covid related sick pay as it was important that there not be a situation where anybody felt they could not say they were sick because they were afraid they could not pay their bills.

“We absolutely can’t have that.” One person going into work, in good faith, while sick could infect up to 50 people, he warned. Every employee must feel they can go to their GP, he said.

On the issue of data protection, Mr Donnelly said he did not think there was a problem. It was important that the employee be the first to be told if they had tested positive, but it was also important that the employer know so they could act “straight away.”

The response of the Irish people to date has been “nothing short of spectacular”. The data showed that despite the clusters the level of community transmission in Ireland is very low, he said.

“We could be looking at this for nine months to two years before a vaccine comes through so we need to be fully transparent with people.”

Restrictions had been put in place to save lives, to protect vulnerable people and the local economy, added the Minister.