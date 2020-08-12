Calls for review after error in Covid-19 test result text messages

There are calls for a review after a technology error caused problems with Covid-19 test results last week.

Some patients got text messages saying they had tested negative but the details of when their tests took place were inaccurate.

One woman was told to continue to self-isolate until the issue was sorted, and could not return to work.

The HSE says there was a short-term issue with the automated texting of negative results for two days last week.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O'Reilly, who is part of the Dáil's Covid-19 committee, says the glitch is unacceptable.

"As people return to work and we're told there's going to be rapid testing up and down the country, we need to be sure that those tests are accurate and that where there is a glitch, it is identified quickly, it is dealt with and the people themselves are informed of an issue, rather than people having to get in touch with the HSE about that," she said.

Meanwhile, it is reported the government's new medium-term plan to deal with Covid-19 will aim to get Ireland into a 'status blue' period where the virus is suppressed.

The Irish Times reports the plan, agreed at a Cabinet sub-committee yesterday, will see colour-coded statuses given to areas depending on its levels of coronavirus.

Infectious diseases consultant Eoghan de Barra supports the proposed 'red list'.

"It's talking about what we as a country have as a goal," he said.

"If it's elimination and it's certainly mitigation or reducing the numbers in this country to an absolute minimum, that's a reasonable approach for a country to take, to say this is an area with lots of ongoing community transmission.

"Just allowing unfettered access from that area to our jurisdiction with limited controls wouldn't be a good idea."

However, a blue status will only come into effect when vaccinations or treatments are available.

NPHET will discuss the recent spike in the midlands, and the clusters in meat factories at a meeting later today.

It is also likely it will discuss the government's plans to ban non-essential travel from countries with high rates of the virus.