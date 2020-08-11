35 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as one person dies

35 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

One more person has died due to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths in the State to 1,773.

There are now a total of 26,801 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

More than 30,000 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the past week, with 1.7% coming back positive.

There are currently 14 Covid-19 patients in hospital and seven in intensive care.

Of the cases notified today;

* 15 are men / 18 are women

* 71% are under 45 years of age

* 24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

* 5 cases have been identified as community transmission

* 6 in Carlow, 5 in Clare, and the remaining 24 of the cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation.

It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing Covid-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.

“We must remember that our focus as a society is on three national priorities - protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-Covid health services and the reopening of our schools.

"Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep 2m distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use the Covid Tracker App, you are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort.”

Meanwhile, 48 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland today.

It brings the total number of cases there to 6,188.

There were no deaths reported in the North today, so the death toll remains at 557.