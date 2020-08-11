Emergency session of Covid-19 committee to sit on Thursday

The Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee is to sit in emergency session on Thursday to discuss last weeks decision to impose a [ul=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40029179.html]local lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly[/url].

Siptu has received an invite to appear before the Committee to discuss the ongoing situation at meat plants.

The recall of the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee was first suggested by Chair Michael McNamara in a tweet on Sunday.

Yesterday, a proposal was sent to members where the Committee would discuss the situation in meat plants, as well as the State's response to a spike in cases and the implications of a zero-Covid policy.

Siptu Divisional Organiser Greg Ennis says the situation in meat plants is 'more than precarious'.

“The evidence I have is as of now there is workers that were tested four or five days ago in meat plants and they still don’t have their results,” he said.

Mr Ennis added that it wasn’t good enough.

“It’s about testing, it’s about he speed of testing, it’s about blanket testing right across the industry on a regular basis.

“Maybe on a 14-day basis to deal with the gestation period of the virus.” It is thought the Health and Safety Authority will also be invited to the session this Thursday.

Committee member Michael Collins believes they have questions to answer.

“This is something we’ve discussed already, they’ve been before [the committee],” he said.

“And they’ve been promising us that they would bring in changes.

“It looks to me that this has been a failure and we need to investigate further as to why this has failed.”

The meeting is set to get underway from 10am on Thursday.