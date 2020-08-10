Local politicians criticise county-wide lockdowns, say more targeted approach needed

Gardai carry out a covid-19 compliance checkpoint in Tullaghmore, Co. Offaly which along with Kildare and Laois are subject to a local lockdown after a spike in positive tests at meat factories. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 16:01 PM
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Any extension or modification to the regional lockdown in the midlands must be targeted and geographical, politicians in the counties have warned.

It comes amid fears that the new restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly could be extended beyond the initial two weeks window.

Nearly 400,000 people in the three counties were returned to Phase 2 of Ireland's reopening roadmap on Friday evening in response to a growing number of clusters of Covid-19 in the counties, largely linked to outbreaks at meat processing plants.

More than 290 cases of Covid-19 had arisen in Laois, Offaly and Kildare in the 14 days before Friday's decision, representing almost half of all cases detected in the country over that time. 

But, local politicians are questioning the wisdom of country-wide lockdowns, given the geography of the area. In one example, Enfield in County Meath is cited as being closer to the Brady's factory in Timahoe than Leixlip in north Kildare. Under the current regulations, Leixlip is locked down while Enfield isn't.

It is understood that the NPHET advice was made because public understanding of county boundaries is clearer than of radial distances.

James Lawless TD calls for 'a cluster-driven' approach 

However, Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North James Lawless said consideration should be given to more targeted lockdowns.

"Rather than a county-wide lockdown, we should lockdown around clusters. We know where the clusters are. Locking down from Leixlip to Castledermot on the southern tip at Carlow right over to Wicklow is overkill," he said.

"The county is not homogenous. The demographic patterns of the county are very different, I think that it would be better to have a cluster-driven approach.

"I understand the motivation of it, but the virus is not in the community to date and, as we move forward, the damage to businesses will be difficult to repair."

Mr Lawless called for specific, targeted supports to be made available to businesses in the counties, a measure which will be discussed at a meeting of Cabinet's Covid-19 subcommittee on Tuesday morning.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said people in her area were "frustrated and angry" over the lockdown.

She said people expected a "much more sophisticated restriction" and that local "goodwill" would be lost as the plan appeared to be "rushed". She said people are angry about a perceived lack of oversight from government agencies at meat plans.

Independent TD Carol Nolan said any extension to the lockdown, which has not been ruled out by NPHET, would prove to be disastrous for businesses.

"People are saying that we could have had a lockdown in the areas that were affected, so they're really upset. I feel it was an extreme and kneejerk reaction.

"Some small businesses will have to close if they don't get a rescue package."

