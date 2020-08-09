Covid-19: Ireland records no deaths but 68 new cases

No more people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, health officials have announced.

It means the death toll in Ireland remains at 1,772.

As of midnight on Saturday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been notified of 68 new cases in the country.

There is now a total of 26,712 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team announced that of the cases notified today:

* 37 are men / 31 are women

* 82% are under 45 years of age

* 41 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

* 2 cases have been identified as community transmission

* 19 cases are located in Kildare, 17 in Dublin, 15 in Offaly, 12 in Laois and 5 in Donegal.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “We continue to see cases linked to the outbreaks in counties where additional public health measures have been introduced. This was expected and we will continue to monitor closely.

From tomorrow face coverings will be mandatory in retail and other indoor settings like hairdressers, cinemas and museums.

"We know that most people are already wearing face coverings and we hope to see even greater uptake over the coming days.

“Time and again people have shown their willingness to follow public health guidance in the interest of protecting each other from this disease. Wearing a face covering is just one more way in which people can demonstrate their solidarity with one another as we seek to suppress the spread of COVID-19.”

It comes after three food plants in Co. Kildare confirmed they will not be opening tomorrow after the discovery of Covid clusters at the facilities.

Kildare Chilling plant in Kildare town has suspended operations and the Irish Dog Foods factory in Naas will not be resuming operations as planned tomorrow.

This morning, O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe released a statement this morning reaffirming its position to suspend operations until August 18. So far, it has confirmed 86 cases of Covid-19.