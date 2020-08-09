Timahoe meat plant to remain closed until August 18; staff will be paid in full

A Co Kildare meat plant which has so far confirmed 86 cases of Covid-19 has released a statement this morning clarifying its position in relation to future work being carried out on their premises.

O'Brien Fine Foods suspended all processing operations last Wednesday at 9pm and the decision has been taken to cease normal operations for the 14-day incubation period beginning on August 4.

In order to manage perishable goods the company has said the warehousing facility and minimal related operation will continue at significantly reduced capacity levels.

According to the statement, all staff will continue to be paid in full.

In addition to the testing that has already taken place, employee testing will take place on days seven and 14 and only employees who test negative and meet public health guidelines in full will be returning to work when the plant reopens.

After full processing operations have recommences, employees will be tested at 14-day intervals.

Another measure to be taken in an effort to minimise the risk of transmission is the provision of safe transportation of all employees to and from work.

O'Brien Fine Foods said the level of asymptomatic infectivity appears to be very high among staff.

Those who have tested positive have been asked to isolate per official guidance and contact tracing is continuing. Close contacts are being notified and advised to self-isolate and contact their GP.

The first case reported to O'Brien Fine Foods occurred on May 15 when one isolated case was confirmed, believed to have been a close contact of a confirmed case outside the workplace.

Another case regarding a remote employee was confirmed on May 22 and then one case was confirmed on July 30.

On August 1, the company sought advice from the HSE and the decision was taken to test all staff.

Four days later, O'Brien Fine Foods had 80 confirmed cases followed by another six cases two days later.

The company said it has operated with "an abundance of caution and safety" since the pandemic began in February.

"In consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), we have taken what we believe was the most responsible actions at all times, putting a rigorous health and safety policy in place, testing all employees, undertaking a further deep clean of the facility, and ultimately suspending processing operations.

"We wish to thank our team, the community of Timahoe, our customers and suppliers for their support and understanding. This sudden spike is difficult to comprehend for all of us.

"In cooperation with the HSE and Department of Health, we will continue to follow public health advice and take every necessary action to address it."