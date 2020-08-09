HSE working with Google to fix battery issues experienced by Covid app users

Some users have reported their phone batteries are being drained while the app is running. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 11:27 AM
digital desk

The HSE says it is working with Google to identify and fix phone battery issues some people using the Covid Tracker app are reporting.

Recent days have seen number of social media users reporting their Android phone batteries are being drained in a matter of hours while the contact tracing app is running.

Responding to affected users, the HSE says it is now working with Google and developers to identify and fix the issue.

The executive said as a temporary fix, a number of users have recommended deleting the app and clearing the cache in Google Play before reinstalling.

