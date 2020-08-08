Kildare, Laois and Offaly lockdowns are 'a call to arms' entire country, HSE chief says

Paul Reid says the recent increase in coronavirus cases shows that everyone needs to be "extremely vigilant" and to adhere to the latest public health advice.
HSE CEO, Paul Reid. Picture: Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland
Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 17:42 PM
Digital Desk staff

The head of the HSE has said that the local lockdowns imposed in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are a "call to arms" for the whole of Ireland.

Testing centres have been set up in the towns of Newbridge and  Portloaise and Gardaí say that checkpoints have been established across Kildare, Laois, Offaly, and surrounding counties.

Speaking to Newstalk this afternoon, Mr Reid, said that everyone has a part to play when it comes to stopping the spread of Covid-19:

"I totally understand the frustration and anger of the local population. 

"The decisions and recommendations by NPHET to government are done on a very precautionary measure - it’s what we are always advised by WHO or ECDC to be proactive and proportionate, and all the actions that we individually take with social-distancing, face coverings, downloading the covid app - all really important at this time

