EuroMillions ticket bought at Sligo University Hospital one number away from €64m jackpot

They will have to make do with a €195k consolation prize
Sligo University Hospital.
Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 14:08 PM
Joel Slattery

A coffee dock situated in the heart of Sligo University Hospital sold a EuroMillions ticket worth almost €200,000, it has emerged. 

One lucky Irish player won a prize of €195,042 in Friday night’s draw. However, they were just one number away from an incredible €64m jackpot win.

Given the current Covid-19 restrictions on visitors, it is believed to be likely that the lucky ticket could have been bought by a member of staff at the hospital.

"As everybody knows, it is a challenging time for anybody working in a hospital environment and we are no different," Tracy O’Neill who is manager of the Aramark run shop at Sligo University Hospital said.

"Knowing how hard each and every person in the hospital is working, I can assure you that whoever the winner is, it is richly deserved. We are absolutely thrilled for them.”

It was the second time in the space of a week that an Irish player came within one number of the jackpot.

Another player in Kingscourt in Co Cavan also won the secondary prize of €265,150 in Tuesday night’s draw.

Next Tuesday's jackpot is now heading for a massive €75m.

