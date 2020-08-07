No EuroMillions winner but Irish player scoops €195,000 

An Irish player has won €195,042 after matching five numbers and one Lucky Star in tonight’s EuroMillions draw.
There was no winner of the jackpot, worth more than €64m.
The numbers drawn were 5, 20, 21, 36, 41 and the Lucky Stars were 6 and 11.
There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw, worth €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 24, 34, 39, 47 and 48.
Earlier today, a Dublin woman claimed her €49.5m EuroMillions jackpot prize.
The lucky winner became Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner when she scooped the top prize in the July 21 draw.
The woman played using a €2.50 ticket online and said she wanted to keep the win private as she was still coming to terms with it.